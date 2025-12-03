Hugo Boss aims for long-term 12% operating profit margin in strategic overhaul
December 3, 2025
Posted on December 3, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German fashion group Hugo Boss on Wednesday said that it aims to achieve an operating profit margin of around 12% over the medium-to-long term as part of a strategic overhaul.
The company said it would strengthen its financial base by consolidating and realigning operations to achieve an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of 12% in the long term.
"2026 will be a year of consolidation and realignment and an important step toward positioning HUGO BOSS for long-term profitable growth," said Hugo Boss CFO Yves Mueller.
