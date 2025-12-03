Finance
UK's Spire Healthcare expects annual profit at lower end of forecast
Dec 3 (Reuters) - British private hospital group Spire Healthcare said on Wednesday said that it expects annual adjusted core profit to be around the bottom end of its guidance range of 270 million pounds ($357.64 million) to 285 million pounds.
The company attributed it to a slowdown in National Health Service (NHS) commissioning activity to the independent sector due to budget restrictions.
($1 = 0.7549 pounds)
