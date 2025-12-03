Dec 3 (Reuters) - Airbus on Wednesday lowered its commercial aircraft delivery target to around 790 aircraft for 2025 due to a supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 line.

The world's largest planemaker had previously expected to deliver around 820 commercial aircraft this year.

Airbus engineers have found defects on a wider set of A320 fuselage panels as they prepare to inspect hundreds of jets, a presentation to airlines seen by Reuters showed.

Reuters first reported the industrial quality problem on Monday.

