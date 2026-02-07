Hooded protesters throw flares at police at end of demonstration in Olympic host city Milan
MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A group of around 100 hooded protesters threw flares and fireworks at police after breaking away from the main body of a demonstration in the Olympic host city of Milan on Saturday, a Reuters reporter said.
Police responded with water cannon to try to disperse the crowd.
