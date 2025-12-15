UK should make Jimmy Lai's release precondition to closer relations with China, says son
UK should make Jimmy Lai's release precondition to closer relations with China, says son
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Jimmy Lai's son Sebastien said Britain should make his father's release a precondition to closer relations with China, after his pro-democracy campaigner father was found guilty of sedition and collusion by Hong Kong's High Court on Monday.
(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sam Tabahriti, editing by Sarah Young)