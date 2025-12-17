Home > Headlines > G7 condemns prosecution of Jimmy Lai, calls for his release
Headlines

G7 condemns prosecution of Jimmy Lai, calls for his release

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 17, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec ‌17 (Reuters) - Foreign ‍ministers ‌from the Group of ⁠Seven ‌on Wednesday condemned the prosecution of ⁠Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner ​Jimmy Lai, who was ‌found ⁠guilty of collusion with foreign forces ​this week.

"We continue to express our concerns about ​deteriorating ‍rights, freedoms ​and autonomy in Hong Kong ... we call on the Hong Kong authorities ⁠to end such prosecutions ​and to release Jimmy Lai immediately," they ‌said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Related Posts
Brazil threatens to abandon Mercosur-EU deal as Italy, France seek delay
Brazil threatens to abandon Mercosur-EU deal as Italy, France seek delay
EU rules out UK exemption from carbon border levy until markets link
EU rules out UK exemption from carbon border levy until markets link
Poland prioritises domestic arms purchases under EU SAFE programme
Poland prioritises domestic arms purchases under EU SAFE programme
UK's Inocea Group eyes acquisition of Germany warship builder GNYK, source says
UK's Inocea Group eyes acquisition of Germany warship builder GNYK, source says
US allows oil sales from Russia's Sakhalin-2 project through June 18
US allows oil sales from Russia's Sakhalin-2 project through June 18
UK exempts Egypt's Zohr gas field from Russia sanctions
UK exempts Egypt's Zohr gas field from Russia sanctions
ECB proposes extending Elderson's mandate at bank supervision arm
ECB proposes extending Elderson's mandate at bank supervision arm
Exclusive-Poland to start producing anti-personnel mines to lay along eastern border
Exclusive-Poland to start producing anti-personnel mines to lay along eastern border
German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defence contracts
German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defence contracts
Germany opens joint drone defence centre in Berlin
Germany opens joint drone defence centre in Berlin
Finland's prime minister apologises to Asian nations over racism scandal
Finland's prime minister apologises to Asian nations over racism scandal
Spanish city evicts hundreds of migrants from occupied building
Spanish city evicts hundreds of migrants from occupied building
;