G7 condemns prosecution of Jimmy Lai, calls for his release
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven on Wednesday condemned the prosecution of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai, who was found guilty of collusion with foreign forces this week.
"We continue to express our concerns about deteriorating rights, freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong ... we call on the Hong Kong authorities to end such prosecutions and to release Jimmy Lai immediately," they said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)
