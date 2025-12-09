Headlines
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 160
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The death toll in a fire that ripped through seven high-rise towers in Hong Kong in late November has risen to 160 after police completed the final stage of search operations, authorities said on Tuesday.
