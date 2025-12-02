UK Black Friday weekend online sales hit $5 billion, Adobe Analytics says

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British shoppers spent 3.8 billion pounds ($5.0 billion) online across the four days of Black Friday to Cyber Monday, up 4.6% year-on-year, according to data from Adobe Analytics published on Tuesday.

It said the top performing product categories over the four days were jewellery, video games, toys, electronics, personal care products, sporting goods and apparel.

Across all retail categories the average discount was 16.7%, with the deepest discounts on computers, televisions and apparel.

Separately on Tuesday, the British Retail Consortium, the trade group which represents the major retailers, said Black Friday deals began earlier than normal this year.

It said that with uncertainty regarding last week's tax raising budget now behind them, retailers will be hoping that consumer confidence rebounds in the Christmas trading period.

U.S. shoppers were projected to spend nearly $44 billion over the five-day period including Thanksgiving, according to Adobe.

($1 = 0.7580 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sharon Singleton)