Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Hensoldt will supply the ‍air ‌defence division of Rheinmetall with radar for ⁠ground-based air ‌defence applications, the German companies said on Friday.

Hensoldt's SPEXER radars will equip ⁠Rheinmetall's Skyranger 30 systems, providing target detection ​and tracking, as well as ‌the laser-based HoWiSM ⁠drone defence system.

The companies did not give a delivery timeline. Rheinmetall ​and MBDA said in late October that their HoWiSM system could be fully operational from 2029.

"Various companies ​within ‍the Rheinmetall ​Group can place orders under the framework agreement," Hensoldt and Rheinmetall said in a statement.

Drone incursions over airports and other sensitive sites in ⁠several European countries have ramped up pressure on ​governments to boost protection against such threats.

The companies said the agreement would remain valid until ‌the 2030s.

