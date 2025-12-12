Hensoldt to supply Rheinmetall's air defence division with radars
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hensoldt will supply the air defence division of Rheinmetall with radar for ground-based air defence applications, the German companies said on Friday.
Hensoldt's SPEXER radars will equip Rheinmetall's Skyranger 30 systems, providing target detection and tracking, as well as the laser-based HoWiSM drone defence system.
The companies did not give a delivery timeline. Rheinmetall and MBDA said in late October that their HoWiSM system could be fully operational from 2029.
"Various companies within the Rheinmetall Group can place orders under the framework agreement," Hensoldt and Rheinmetall said in a statement.
Drone incursions over airports and other sensitive sites in several European countries have ramped up pressure on governments to boost protection against such threats.
The companies said the agreement would remain valid until the 2030s.
(Reporting by Maria Rugamer. Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)
