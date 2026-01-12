Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Monday its CEO and chair of executive board, Dolf van den Brink, would step down on May 31 after nearly six years of leading the company.
Brink has agreed to remain available to Heineken as an advisor for eight months following the resignation date, the group added.
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Corporate governance refers to the systems, principles, and processes by which a company is directed and controlled. It encompasses the relationships among the company's management, board of directors, shareholders, and other stakeholders.
A corporate board is a group of individuals elected to represent shareholders and oversee the activities of a company. They are responsible for making key decisions and ensuring the company adheres to its mission and legal obligations.
Explore more articles in the Finance category