Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Former Polish Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro said on Monday that he decided to use asylum granted to him by Hungarian government.
"... I decided to take advantage of the asylum granted to me by the Hungarian government due to political repressions in Poland," he wrote on the X platform.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Karol Badohal;)
