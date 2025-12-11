Dec ‌11 (Reuters) - Shares in Givaudan ‍fell ‌sharply on Thursday after ⁠traders cited ‌disappointing comments on sales guidance during an analyst call ⁠ahead of next month's full-year ​results.

By 1051 GMT, the ‌stock was ⁠down more than 6% after earlier rising 0.4%.

One trader ​said the fragrance maker did not reaffirm its full-year sales growth ​guidance ‍of 5.5%.

"Givaudan ​hosted a group Q4 update... Market conditions more challenging versus the 5.5% OSG (Organic Sales Growth) guide ⁠provided in August,” Jefferies wrote in a ​note.

Givaudan was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, ‌Ozan Ergenay and Emanuele Berro; Editing by Louise Heavens)