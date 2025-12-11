Home > Finance > BoE's Bailey says removing public-sector interest rate risk a key aim of QT
Finance

BoE's Bailey says removing public-sector interest rate risk a key aim of QT

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 11, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

(Adds ‌missing word "a" in paragraph 4)

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - ‍Bank of ‌England Governor Andrew Bailey said eliminating interest rate ⁠risk from the ‌public sector was a key goal of its efforts to shrink its balance sheet, in an interview ⁠broadcast on Thursday.

Through a process known as quantitative tightening, the ​BoE is unwinding hundreds of billion ‌pounds of reserves that ⁠it created to finance government bond purchases between 2009 and 2021 in efforts to stimulate ​the economy, by allowing those gilts to mature and also by selling them.

This marks a shift toward a model where banks' demand for ​reserves - ‍accessed through the ​BoE's repo lending facilities - determines the level of central bank reserves.

"I think from the point of view of the of the public balance sheets in this country, we should not have interest ⁠rate risk on our balance sheet," Bailey said in a Financial ​Times Global Boardroom interview that took place on November 24.

"So a repo-backed stock of reserves puts the interest rate risk into ‌the private sector, which is where it should be."

(Reporting by David Milliken, Writing by Andy Bruce)

