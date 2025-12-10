Headlines
Netherlands reports new bird flu outbreak
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
AMSTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Netherlands reported another outbreak of bird flu on Wednesday, as the epidemic continued to spread in the major agricultural exporter.
The country's 25th outbreak of the past month was detected at a large farm in the south of the Netherlands, where around 80,000 chickens were culled to limit the spread of the virus, the Dutch agriculture ministry said.
(Reporting by Bart MeijerEditing by Peter Graff)
