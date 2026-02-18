Headquarters of France's hard-left party evacuated after bomb threat, lawmaker says
The France Unbowed party's headquarters in Paris was evacuated following a bomb threat, confirmed by lawmaker Manuel Bompard. Police are ensuring safety.
PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The headquarters of France's hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party have been evacuated after a bomb threat, LFI's national coordinator Manuel Bompard said on Wednesday.
Police are currently attending the scene while party members and employees are safe, Bompard said in a post on X.
