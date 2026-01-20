Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 2026
GSK plans to acquire U.S.-based RAPT Therapeutics for $2.2 billion, enhancing its biotechnology portfolio.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - GSK said on Tuesday that it would acquire U.S.-based RAPT Therapeutics for $2.2 billion.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
