Renault Collaborates with Turgis Gaillard to Develop Military Drones

Renault's Role in Military Drone Development

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said it was teaming up with Turgis Gaillard to develop military drones.

Collaboration with Turgis Gaillard

"At the request of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, Renault Group has been invited to contribute its expertise to the development of a French drone industry," a Renault spokesperson said in an email sent on Monday evening.

Potential Production Locations

However, she did not confirm reports in French magazine Usine Nouvelle that the drones will be mass-produced at Renault's Cléon and Le Mans plants in France.

