Renault partners with Turgis Gaillard to develop military drones, contributing to the French drone industry at the request of the Ministry of Armed Forces.
PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said it was teaming up with Turgis Gaillard to develop military drones.
"At the request of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, Renault Group has been invited to contribute its expertise to the development of a French drone industry," a Renault spokesperson said in an email sent on Monday evening.
However, she did not confirm reports in French magazine Usine Nouvelle that the drones will be mass-produced at Renault's Cléon and Le Mans plants in France.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
