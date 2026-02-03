Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt is optimistic about finding diplomatic solutions with the US that respect Greenland's red lines, discussed at a conference in Tromsoe.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said on Tuesday that she was hopeful and optimistic that the Arctic island would find common ground with the United States that respected its red lines.
"We are pursuing a diplomatic solution through negotiations. I am hopeful and optimistic that we will find common ground that respect our red lines," Motzfeldt said at a conference on the Arctic in the Norwegian city of Tromsoe.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
Arctic policy encompasses the strategies and regulations that govern a country's activities and interests in the Arctic region, focusing on environmental protection, resource management, and international cooperation.
Red lines in diplomacy are non-negotiable limits or boundaries set by a country that, if crossed, could lead to serious consequences or a breakdown in negotiations.
