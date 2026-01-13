Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Greenland chooses Denmark over the United States, the Arctic island's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told a press conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen and Stine Jacobsen, writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
