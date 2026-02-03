Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Greece is set to announce a social media ban for children under 15, following Spain's similar initiative for those under 16, to improve online safety.
ATHENS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Greece is "very close" to announcing a social media ban for children aged under 15, a senior government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Spain said on Tuesday that it plans to ban social media for those aged under 16 and will create a law to hold social media executives personally responsible for hate speech on their platforms.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
Youth protection encompasses laws and regulations designed to safeguard children and young people from harm, including exposure to inappropriate content on social media.
