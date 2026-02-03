Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd reroute a shared service through the Red Sea with naval security, enhancing Asia-Europe trade reliability.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shipping groups Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk will change the routing of one of their shared services to transit through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, Maersk said on Tuesday.
Shipping companies are weighing a return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor after vessels were rerouted around Africa in late 2023 after attacks in the Red Sea, which the Houthis said were to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
The transits will be secured by naval assistance, Maersk said in a statement.
"The highest possible security precautions will be undertaken, as the safety of the crew, the vessels, and the customers' cargo remains the highest priority of both carriers," it said.
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk formed the Gemini network last year in a bid to cut their shipping costs and improve schedule reliability.
