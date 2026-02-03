Mubadala Secures €700 Million Arbitration Victory Over Signa's Benko

Mubadala's Arbitration Case Against Signa

VIENNA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala fund has been awarded more than 700 million euros ($825 million) in arbitration linked to the collapse of Austria's Signa property empire, creditor protection group Creditreform said on Tuesday.

Background on Signa and Benko

Mubadala is among multiple international investors and creditors seeking to recover losses from one of Europe's biggest real estate failures.

Details of the Arbitration Award

Signa, founded by real estate investor Rene Benko, once owned landmark buildings in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It fell into insolvency in late 2023 after rising interest rates and borrowing costs pushed the group into financial distress.

Impact on Investors and Creditors

Creditreform, which represents Signa creditors' interests, said the arbitration, overseen by the International Chamber of Commerce, targeted Rene Benko himself, the core entities of Signa Group and two family trusts.

The total disputed sum in the case was about 900 million euros.

Benko's lawyer, the International Chamber of Commerce and Mubadala did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

It has yet to be determined where the money awarded to Mubadala will come from.

Signa's two main property operations, Signa Prime Selection and Signa Development Selection, which held the group's most valuable city assets and development projects, were spared payment and cost obligations in the case, their insolvency administrators said.

Benko, once one of Europe's most ambitious real estate developers, has been in custody for about a year. He has been convicted twice for fraud related to insolvency cases. He is appealing against both convictions.

The collapse of his group left investors, including major German and Swiss companies, facing hundreds of millions of euros in losses.

($1 = 0.8483 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-GoerlichWriting by Kirsti KnolleEditing by David Goodman)