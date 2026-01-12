Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Porsche fell over 7% on Monday on concerns that current estimates for the luxury carmaker's results may be too high, driven by factors such as weaker volumes, currency headwinds and margins on electric vehicles.
Traders cited comments from broker Oddo saying 2026 consensus forecasts looked elevated after a meeting with the company's finance chief, though free cash flow was still expected to remain strong.
Porsche was the biggest faller on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)
The STOXX 600 Index is a stock market index that includes 600 of the largest companies across 17 European countries, providing a benchmark for the European equity market.
Currency headwinds refer to negative impacts on a company's earnings due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, which can affect international sales and profits.
Free cash flow is the cash generated by a company after accounting for capital expenditures, which can be used for expansion, dividends, or debt reduction.
Electric vehicle margins refer to the profitability of electric vehicles after accounting for production costs, sales prices, and market competition.
