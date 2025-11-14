Global investors pull back, cautious over tech valuations and US labour
Global investors pull back, cautious over tech valuations and US labour
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 14, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 14, 2025
(Reuters) -Global equity fund inflows cooled significantly in the week to November 12 as worries about stretched technology valuations and signs of softening U.S. labour market conditions fuelled risk-off sentiment.
According to LSEG Lipper data, global investors bought just $4.11 billion worth of equity funds during the week, a sharp reduction from $22.27 billion worth of net purchases the prior week.
Concerns intensified after a private report suggested the U.S. economy shed jobs in October, although the official figures remain unavailable due to the weeks-long government shutdown.
A pullback in major technology stocks and SoftBank Group’s disclosure that it sold $5.83 billion worth of Nvidia shares also weighed on sentiment.
Asian equity funds received $3.04 billion, the fifth weekly inflow in a row, and led regional flows. U.S. funds also had a net $1.15 billion worth of purchases while European funds saw outflows of $1.87 billion.
The technology sector attracted $2.59 billion, still the smallest amount in four weeks. Investors also added healthcare and industrial sector funds of $915.2 million and $326 million, respectively.
Global bond funds drew inflows for the 30th week in a row, amounting to $13.11 billion on a net basis.
Short-term bond funds saw an uptick in demand as inflows surged to a seven-week high of $5.77 billion. Euro-denominated bond funds and corporate bond funds also received notable inflows of $2.31 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.
Gold and precious metal commodity funds witnessed a renewal in demand following two successive weekly outflows as these funds gained $1.64 billion worth of inflows.
Emerging market funds' data for 28,738 funds showed that equities received $2.17 billion, a third successive weekly inflow, while bond funds had a third consecutive outflow, worth $1.45 billion in the most recent week.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Andrew Heavens)