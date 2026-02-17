Global Investors Remain Highly Optimistic Despite Overinvestment Concerns

Investor Sentiment and Market Trends

MILAN, Feb 17 - Global investors are increasingly worried that companies are overinvesting, just as market sentiment remains “uber‑bullish” and further asset gains look harder to achieve, Bank of America’s monthly fund manager survey showed on Tuesday.

Concerns Over Overinvestment

The poll of 162 managers overseeing $440 billion found cash balances rose to 3.4% from January’s record‑low 3.2%, while investors stayed heavily overweight commodities and equities and deeply underweight bonds.

Macro Optimism and Earnings Growth

Macro optimism improved further, with expectations for a global “boom” at the highest since February 2022 and forecasts for earnings growth topping 10%, their strongest since 2021. But a record share of respondents said companies are spending too aggressively, and chief investment officers now favour strengthening balance sheets over increasing capital expenditure.

Risks in AI Investments

AI bubbles once again topped the list of investors’ biggest tail risks.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)