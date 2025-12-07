Home > Finance > US dollar tumbles after Fed cuts rates, Powell comments
Finance

US dollar tumbles after Fed cuts rates, Powell comments

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 10, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, ‌Chibuike Oguh and Laura Matthews

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell against major peers including the euro, Swiss franc, and Japanese yen on Wednesday after ‍the Federal ‌Reserve lowered interest rates in a widely-expected move, but indicated it will likely pause its easing cycle at the next policy meeting in January.

The greenback was further ⁠weighed down by comments Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a press briefing after the ‌rate decision, saying that the U.S. central bank's next move is unlikely to be a rate hike. He added that a rate increase is not the base case reflected in new projections from policymakers.

The Fed's decision to lower the benchmark policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 3.50%-3.75% range drew three dissents. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed ⁠President Jeffrey Schmid argued that the policy rate should be left unchanged, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran again advocated for a larger half-percentage-point reduction.

In addition, new projections issued after the U.S. central bank's 25 basis-point ​rate reduction, showed the median policymaker sees just one quarter-percentage-point cut in 2026, the same outlook as ‌in September.

"In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target ⁠range for the federal funds rates, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data," the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement, a language that in the past has been used to signal a pause in policy actions.

The greenback lost ground against peer currencies immediately after the Fed's announcement.

In afternoon trading, the dollar fell ​0.8% against the Swiss franc to 0.8000 franc and was last down 0.6% at 155.92 against the Japanese yen.

The euro last changed hands at $1.1691, up 0.6%, while the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, slid 0.6% to 98.66.

"Although the market entered the day fully priced for a rate cut, the dollar's whipsaw reaction following the expected decision underscores the data gaps and shifting narratives driving markets today," said Uto Shinohara, senior investment strategist, at ​Mesirow Currency Management ‍in Chicago.

"While Powell indicated that the Fed is well-positioned ​to wait, growing labor concerns and a tariff-induced view on inflation brought the dollar under pressure."

Futures on the fed funds rate, which measure the cost of unsecured overnight loans between banks, raised the odds on Wednesday that the Fed will pause its easing cycle at the next policy meeting in January.

The market has priced in a 78% chance that the Fed will hold interest rates steady next month, compared with a 70% probability just before the rate cut announcement.

But even though the rate forecast from the Fed was for one rate decline next year, the rate futures market still priced in two cuts in 2026 or a fed funds rate of 3.0%.

"The statement emphasized weakness in ⁠the labor market as the principal rationale for the 25-basis-point cut, and this detail is what the market has picked up on, suggesting the Fed could continue easing policy, even though the expectations for easing in 2026 haven't changed with one 25 ​basis point priced in," said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments, in Santa Monica, California.

Market participants continued to price out U.S. recession risk given the recent run of data that showed the economy, while exhibiting pockets of weakness in the labor and manufacturing sectors, is not necessarily falling off a cliff.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings increased marginally in October after surging in September, suggesting the labor market is cooling.

White House economic adviser ‌Kevin Hassett, the front-runner to be the Federal Reserve's next chair, told the WSJ CEO Council on Tuesday there was "plenty of room" to cut interest rates further, though he added that if inflation rose the calculation might change.

Currency              

bid

prices at

10

December​

09:01

p.m. GMT

Descripti RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD Pct High Low

on Close Change Bid Bid

Previous

Session

Dollar 98.645 99.216 -0.57% -9.07% 99.258 98.5

index 86

Euro/Doll 1.1692 1.1627 0.58% 12.96% $1.17 $1.1

ar 621

Dollar/Ye 155.95 156.855 -0.35% -0.67% 156.885 156.

n 205

Euro/Yen 182.35​ 182.38 -0.02% 11.72% 182.61 182.

01

Dollar/Sw 0.8001 0.806 -0.73% -11.83% 0.8065 0.79

iss 93

Sterling/ 1.3382 1.3297 0.66% 7.02% $1.3389 $1.3

Dollar 297​

Dollar/Ca 1.3794 1.3845 -0.36% -4.06% 1.387 1.37

nadian 84

Aussie/Do 0.6678 0.6643 0.55% 7.94% $0.6686 $0.6

llar 629

Euro/Swis 0.9354 0.9372 -0.19% -0.42% 0.938 0.93

s 45

Euro/Ster 0.8735 0.8741 -0.07% 5.58% 0.8751 0.87

ling 29

NZ 0.5815 0.578 0.62% 3.93% $0.5823 0.57

Dollar/Do 62

llar

Dollar/No 10.0877​ 10.1406 -0.52% -11.24% 10.163 10.0

rway 789

Euro/Norw 11.7963 11.7954 0.01% 0.23% 11.833 11.7

ay 857

Dollar/Sw 9.2633 9.3572 -1% -15.92% 9.3725 9.25

eden 39

Euro/Swed 10.8304 10.8818 -0.47% -5.53% 10.896 10.8

en 175

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Chibuike Oguh, and Laura Matthews; Editing by Nia Williams, Diane Craft and Nick Zieminski)

Related Posts
Proposed Russia-China pipeline needs 'tremendous work,' CNPC researcher says
Proposed Russia-China pipeline needs 'tremendous work,' CNPC researcher says
Dollar slides as Fed dents hawks, markets eye two more rate cuts
Dollar slides as Fed dents hawks, markets eye two more rate cuts
Oracle knocks stocks as Fed's message weighs on dollar
Oracle knocks stocks as Fed's message weighs on dollar
Oil little changed as investor focus returns to Ukraine peace talks
Oil little changed as investor focus returns to Ukraine peace talks
US bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China–Russia drills, Tokyo says
US bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China–Russia drills, Tokyo says
UK housing market slows after tax-raising budget, RICS survey shows
UK housing market slows after tax-raising budget, RICS survey shows
Britain's looser investment advice rules to take effect in April
Britain's looser investment advice rules to take effect in April
Australia leader defends social media ban as teens brag about staying online
Australia leader defends social media ban as teens brag about staying online
Stocks rise, yields and dollar fall after Fed cuts interest rates 
Stocks rise, yields and dollar fall after Fed cuts interest rates 
Trading Day: Market gives Fed resounding cheer
Trading Day: Market gives Fed resounding cheer
Coca-Cola names insider Henrique Braun as CEO, replacing James Quincey
Coca-Cola names insider Henrique Braun as CEO, replacing James Quincey
Ukraine disables 'shadow fleet' vessel with sea drones in Black Sea
Ukraine disables 'shadow fleet' vessel with sea drones in Black Sea

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Exclusive-Google faces fines over Google Play if it doesn't make more concessions, sources say

Exclusive-Google faces fines over Google Play if it doesn't make more concessions, sources say

BlackRock to sell 7% stake in Naturgy in accelerated sale

BlackRock to sell 7% stake in Naturgy in accelerated sale

BAE Systems wins $1.7 billion US Navy contract

BAE Systems wins $1.7 billion US Navy contract

Brunello Cucinelli lifts 2025 revenue growth forecast to up to 12%

Brunello Cucinelli lifts 2025 revenue growth forecast to up to 12%

Tobacco industry links with EU officials underreported, campaigners say

Tobacco industry links with EU officials underreported, campaigners say

US tech firm UST partners with Volkswagen's Audi, takes majority stake in Italdesign

US tech firm UST partners with Volkswagen's Audi, takes majority stake in Italdesign

Temu's Dublin office raided by EU regulators on Chinese subsidy concerns

Temu's Dublin office raided by EU regulators on Chinese subsidy concerns

Doctors in England to consider if new offer is enough to end strikes

Doctors in England to consider if new offer is enough to end strikes

Nick Clegg joins VC firm HIRO Capital to target spatial AI opportunities

Nick Clegg joins VC firm HIRO Capital to target spatial AI opportunities

Europeans discuss Ukraine with Trump at 'critical moment' for peace

Europeans discuss Ukraine with Trump at 'critical moment' for peace

Rheinmetall CEO makes fresh pitch to buy part of KNDS NV, Bloomberg reports

Rheinmetall CEO makes fresh pitch to buy part of KNDS NV, Bloomberg reports

Pfizer to cut over 200 jobs in Switzerland to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reports

Pfizer to cut over 200 jobs in Switzerland to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reports

View All Finance Posts
;