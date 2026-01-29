Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Canal+ anticipates over €400 million in synergies by 2030 from acquiring MultiChoice, enhancing its global entertainment platform.
Jan 29 - Canal+ said on Thursday it expects to deliver over 400 million euros in annual cost synergies and over 300 million euros in free cash flow synergies from 2030 following its acquisition of MultiChoice.
Canal+ acquired full ownership of MultiChoice in a $3 billion deal last year, creating what it called a unique global entertainment platform anchored in Europe and Africa.
The company said it expects synergies to ramp up progressively, targeting over 150 million euros in synergies in 2026, over 300 million euros by 2028, and a run-rate of over 400 million euros from 2030 onwards, compared to an estimated combined 2025 cost baseline of around 8 billion euros.
The company said increased economies of scale will deliver synergies from content, technology and other costs at group level.
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
A synergy refers to the combined effect that is greater than the sum of individual effects, often realized through mergers or acquisitions.
Free cash flow is the cash generated by a company's operations after accounting for capital expenditures, which can be used for expansion, dividends, or debt reduction.
Corporate strategy is the overall plan for a diversified company to manage its business units and allocate resources effectively to achieve long-term goals.
Explore more articles in the Finance category