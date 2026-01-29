Canal+ Anticipates Over €400 Million in Synergies from MultiChoice Acquisition

Synergies from MultiChoice Acquisition

Jan 29 - Canal+ said on Thursday it expects to deliver over 400 million euros in annual cost synergies and over 300 million euros in free cash flow synergies from 2030 following its acquisition of MultiChoice.

Projected Financial Benefits

Canal+ acquired full ownership of MultiChoice in a $3 billion deal last year, creating what it called a unique global entertainment platform anchored in Europe and Africa.

Economies of Scale and Cost Reductions

The company said it expects synergies to ramp up progressively, targeting over 150 million euros in synergies in 2026, over 300 million euros by 2028, and a run-rate of over 400 million euros from 2030 onwards, compared to an estimated combined 2025 cost baseline of around 8 billion euros.

The company said increased economies of scale will deliver synergies from content, technology and other costs at group level.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)