Aldi UK reports 3% rise in Christmas sales
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The UK arm of German discounter Aldi on Monday reported sales of 1.65 billion pounds ($2.22 billion) for the four weeks to December 24, a 3% increase on the previous year, boosted by strong sales of its premium own-label range.
Aldi, Britain's fourth largest supermarket after market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda, said in the week to Christmas Eve sales rose over 5% year-on-year.
($1 = 0.7447 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)
