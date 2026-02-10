Germany's TeamViewer expects in 2026 up to 3% revenue rise in volatile market

TeamViewer's Revenue Forecast and Market Position

Feb 10 (Reuters) - German software developer TeamViewer forecast on Tuesday annual revenue growth of between 0% and 3% in 2026, with an adjusted core profit (EBITDA) margin of about 43% as high market volatility led to a cautious approach to its guidance.

The firm said its fourth quarter pro-forma revenue was 2% year-on-year at 194.6 million euros ($231.69 million), above an LSEG-compiled consensus of 192.6 million euros. It reported pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of 87 million euros, a 45% margin.

TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil said in a statement that he had "confidence in returning to mid- to high-single-digit (revenue) growth in the mid-term while maintaining our strong profitability."

Fourth Quarter Performance

The software firm, one of Germany's best-known technology companies, was a major beneficiary of the work-from-home trend during the pandemic. As more workers began returning to offices, the company has focused on expanding its offerings for large corporations to create more durable growth.

Market Trends and Client Interest

The firm flagged that both enterprise and small and medium-sized business clients showed increased interest in its comprehensive digital workplace management platform TeamViewer ONE, which was launched in December.

($1 = 0.8399 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Jamie Freed)