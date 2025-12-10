Powerful German union calls for Dassault's expulsion from fighter jet programme

By ‌Sabine Siebold and Alexander Hübner

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - ‍Germany's ‌powerful IG Metall union has raised the stakes ⁠in Franco-German fighter ‌talks, threatening to stop cooperating if France's Dassault remains part of the program.

Such a decision is unlikely ⁠without a high level political decision but the union's intervention ​is the latest sign of deteriorating ‌relations between German ⁠and French industries over the troubled project ahead of ministerial talks to try to break ​an impasse on Thursday.

"We are happy to collaborate with French businesses but not with Dassault", IG Metall's deputy chief Juergen Kerner said ​in ‍a strongly worded ​letter addressed to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, dated December 8 and seen by Reuters.

"We stand by European cooperation and the Franco-German friendship. But Dassault ⁠is trampling over both for selfish reasons."

A spokesperson for the defence ​ministry in Berlin confirmed the receipt of letter from IG Metall but declined to elaborate on its content.

(Reporting by Sabine ‌Siebold in Berlin, Alexander Huebner in Munich and Tim Hepher in London, Editing by Madeline Chambers)