By ‌Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German exports ‍rose ‌slightly in October, beating expectations for a ⁠decline thanks ‌to EU trade, while exports to the United States and China fell strongly.

Exports rose ⁠by 0.1% in October compared with the previous ​month, data from the federal statistics ‌office showed on ⁠Tuesday.

The result compared with a forecast 0.5% decrease in a Reuters poll.

Imports ​were down 1.2% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 16.9 ​billion ‍euros ($19.68 billion) in ​October, up from 15.3 billion euros in September and 14.6 billion euros in October 2024.

Exports to EU countries rose by 2.7% on the month, while exports ⁠of goods to countries outside the EU declined by ​3.3%.

Exports to the U.S. decreased by 7.8% on September, while exports to China decreased by 5.8%.

($1 = 0.8589 ‌euros)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Simon Ferdinand Eibach in GdanskEditing by Miranda Murray)