German exports unexpectedly rise in October due to EU trade
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
By Maria Martinez
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German exports rose slightly in October, beating expectations for a decline thanks to EU trade, while exports to the United States and China fell strongly.
Exports rose by 0.1% in October compared with the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Tuesday.
The result compared with a forecast 0.5% decrease in a Reuters poll.
Imports were down 1.2% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis.
The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 16.9 billion euros ($19.68 billion) in October, up from 15.3 billion euros in September and 14.6 billion euros in October 2024.
Exports to EU countries rose by 2.7% on the month, while exports of goods to countries outside the EU declined by 3.3%.
Exports to the U.S. decreased by 7.8% on September, while exports to China decreased by 5.8%.
($1 = 0.8589 euros)
(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Simon Ferdinand Eibach in GdanskEditing by Miranda Murray)