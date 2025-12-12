Headlines
German inflation confirmed at 2.6% in November
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German inflation rose to 2.6% in November, the federal statistics office said on Friday, confirming preliminary data.
Inflation, or consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, stood at 2.3% year-on-year in October.
The statistics office gives more detailed monthly data on its website.
(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Thomas Seythal)
