German inflation confirmed at 2.6% in November

Posted on December 12, 2025

BERLIN, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - ‍German ‌inflation rose to ⁠2.6% ‌in November, the federal ⁠statistics office said ​on Friday, confirming ‌preliminary ⁠data.

Inflation, or consumer prices harmonised ​to compare with other European Union ​countries, ‍stood ​at 2.3% year-on-year in October.

The statistics office gives ⁠more detailed monthly data ​on its website.

(Reporting by Friederike ‌Heine, Editing by Thomas Seythal)

