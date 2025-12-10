Rheinmetall CEO makes fresh pitch to buy part of KNDS NV, Bloomberg reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG Chief Executive Officer Armin Papperger is making a fresh pitch to buy part of rival KNDS NV and create a European land defence company that would consolidate the continent’s fragmented market, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
Papperger has spoken to politicians in Berlin and representatives of state-owned development bank KfW in recent months about investment options to tie up the two tankmakers, the sources said.
