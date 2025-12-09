Germany plans production of advanced Taurus missiles from 2029

BERLIN, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany plans to begin production of an upgraded ‍version ‌of its Taurus cruise missile in 2029, according to a budget ⁠proposal seen by Reuters on ‌Tuesday, which is expected to be approved by parliament next week.

German forces currently have some 600 Taurus missiles with an official range of ⁠more than 500 km (311 miles) in their inventories, to be launched from fighter jets ​such as the Tornado, the F-15 or ‌the F-18.

The weapon, built by ⁠European defence company MBDA, is designed to destroy high-value targets behind enemy lines such as command bunkers, ammunition and fuel ​dumps, airfields and bridges.

The German government has repeatedly denied requests by Ukraine to supply it with Taurus cruise missiles amid concerns over their long range and their potential use against targets ​inside ‍Russia.

The upgraded Taurus NEO ​missile, as outlined in the 415-million-euro ($483 million) budget proposal which is classified as confidential, will feature an extended range, improved shielding against interference, and advancements in navigation and seeker head technology.

Sweden's Saab and U.S.-based Williams International are identified as the main subcontractors for ⁠the enhanced missile.

At a later stage, Sweden and Spain may join the contract, the document ​said.

According to previous information, Germany aims to purchase some 600 Taurus NEO for around 2 billion euros in total.

The Kremlin has told Germany that delivering cruise missiles to ‌Kyiv would lead to a further round of "spiralling tension" in the Ukraine conflict.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Sharon Singleton)