Headlines

Germany signs $2.35 billion armoured vehicle deal with Finland's Patria

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

COPENHAGEN, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany has ‍signed ‌procurement contracts worth over 2 ⁠billion ‌euros ($2.35 billion) for armoured vehicles with Finnish defence group ⁠Patria, the company said on ​Thursday.

The contracts include firm orders ‌exceeding 1 ⁠billion euros and options for up to 876 ​armoured vehicles, Patria said in a statement.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in ​2026, ‍and locally ​produced vehicles will follow in 2027 through partnerships with German companies FFG, JWT and KNDS, it ⁠added.

Patria is 50.1% owned by the ​Finnish state, with the remaining 49.9% held by Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen.

($1 = ‌0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

