Germany signs $2.35 billion armoured vehicle deal with Finland's Patria
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
COPENHAGEN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany has signed procurement contracts worth over 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) for armoured vehicles with Finnish defence group Patria, the company said on Thursday.
The contracts include firm orders exceeding 1 billion euros and options for up to 876 armoured vehicles, Patria said in a statement.
Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2026, and locally produced vehicles will follow in 2027 through partnerships with German companies FFG, JWT and KNDS, it added.
Patria is 50.1% owned by the Finnish state, with the remaining 49.9% held by Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen.
($1 = 0.8524 euros)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
