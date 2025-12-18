Home > Headlines > Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system
Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system

Posted on December 18, 2025

Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Israel and Germany signed a ‍contract ‌worth around $3.1 billion to expand the Arrow-3 ⁠air and missile ‌defence system manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel's defence ministry said on Thursday.

Germany first ⁠purchased the Arrow system in 2023, as it sees ​Russia's intermediate-range missiles as the ‌primary threat to its ⁠population and critical infrastructure.

"Combined, the two agreements total approximately $6.7 billion, representing the ​largest defence export deal in Israel’s history," the ministry said.

Germany in December became the first European nation to deploy ​the ‍Arrow air defence ​system, built to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missiles such as Russia's Oreshnik, as it seeks to counter what it views as a growing threat from Moscow.

The system, ⁠developed by IAI in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defence ​Agency, is used as the upper layer of Israel's missile defences, together with the Iron Dome, which ‌takes out short-range threats.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; Editing by Susan Fenton)

