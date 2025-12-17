Home > Headlines > German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defence contracts
German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defence contracts

Posted on December 17, 2025

BERLIN, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany's parliamentary budget committee on Wednesday ‍cleared more ‌than 50 billion euros ($58.60 billion) in defence contracts over ⁠the next few years, ‌as Russia's war in Ukraine puts pressure on the nation to boost its military spending.

Speaking to media in Berlin, Defence ⁠Minister Boris Pistorius said the decision put the government and parliament on ​track to meet ambitious defence commitments.

The package, ‌the largest to date ⁠for Germany's armed forces, includes uniforms, tanks, drones and satellites.

The following are projects covered by the plan, ​according to lawmakers on the committee:

* About 21 billion euros for military clothing and personalequipment for up to 460,000 soldiers and 80,000 civilian staff. * An order worth 4.2 ​billion ‍euros to increase ​the fleet ofPuma armoured fighting vehicles by 200, including simulationsystems for training * About 1.5 billion euros for eight remotely-pilotedaircraft known as MQ-9B SeaGuardian to spot submarines, usingNATO's Support and Procurement Agency * Some 1.55 billion euros to expand ⁠the Patriot air defencesystem * About 1.76 billion euros for a satellite surveillancesystem known ​as SPOCK to help a German tank brigade deployed inLithuania  * Some 1.3 billion euros for the Iris-T SLM ground-based airdefence system, using guided missiles * About ‌450 million euros to upgrade the Taurus missilesystem

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(Reporting by Markus WacketWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Madeline Chambers)

