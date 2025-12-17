German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defence contracts
German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defence contracts
Posted on December 17, 2025
BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany's parliamentary budget committee on Wednesday cleared more than 50 billion euros ($58.60 billion) in defence contracts over the next few years, as Russia's war in Ukraine puts pressure on the nation to boost its military spending.
Speaking to media in Berlin, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the decision put the government and parliament on track to meet ambitious defence commitments.
The package, the largest to date for Germany's armed forces, includes uniforms, tanks, drones and satellites.
The following are projects covered by the plan, according to lawmakers on the committee:* About 21 billion euros for military clothing and personalequipment for up to 460,000 soldiers and 80,000 civilian staff. * An order worth 4.2 billion euros to increase the fleet ofPuma armoured fighting vehicles by 200, including simulationsystems for training * About 1.5 billion euros for eight remotely-pilotedaircraft known as MQ-9B SeaGuardian to spot submarines, usingNATO's Support and Procurement Agency * Some 1.55 billion euros to expand the Patriot air defencesystem * About 1.76 billion euros for a satellite surveillancesystem known as SPOCK to help a German tank brigade deployed inLithuania * Some 1.3 billion euros for the Iris-T SLM ground-based airdefence system, using guided missiles * About 450 million euros to upgrade the Taurus missilesystem
($1 = 0.8532 euros)
