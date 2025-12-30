Germany's N26 co-founder Tayenthal to step down as co-CEO

BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - N26 co-founder Maximilian Tayenthal will step away from his operational duties as co-CEO of the German digital bank on Dec. 31, as the company prepares for a leadership handover to UBS executive Mike Dargan in April 2026, N26 said on Tuesday.

Dargan, who will leave his role as UBS chief operations and technology officer at the end of December, is set to become sole CEO of N26, pending regulatory approval. Until his arrival, CFO Arnd Schwierholz and Marcus W. Mosen will serve as interim co-CEOs.

The transition follows a period of regulatory scrutiny for N26, including tighter oversight and new business limits in the Netherlands imposed by BaFin.

Tayenthal's departure marks the latest in a series of management changes at the Berlin-based bank.

N26 said its strengthened management and supervisory boards are working closely with regulators ahead of Dargan's arrival.

(Reporting by Kirsti KnolleEditing by Madeline Chambers)