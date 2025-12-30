China Aircraft Leasing to buy 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft

Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings said on Tuesday its unit CALC (BVI) has agreed to buy 30 A320neo aircraft from Airbus.

Delivery of the aircraft is expected to be in stages and will be through 2033.

The aircraft leasing company did not disclose financial details of the order.

The A320neo aircraft can fit up to 194 seats at maximum capacity, according to Airbus' website.

The announcement comes a day after China's Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines separately announced plans to buy 30 and 25 A320 aircraft respectively.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)