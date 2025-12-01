FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The number of passengers flying abroad from German airports increased by 4.6% year-on-year during the key April-to-October period, but still lagged 2.8% behind pre-pandemic levels, official statistics showed on Monday.

The national statistics office said in a statement that 68.5 million passengers departed on flights abroad from Germany during the summer holiday season this year.

Germany's governing coalition last month agreed to reduce some airline taxes and ease regulation to support a national air travel industry that has lagged European rivals.

Passenger numbers in the wider European Union have recovered and were up 3% last year from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, while Germany, home to airline group Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> with key hubs in Frankfurt <FRAG.DE> and Munich, has failed to catch up.

Among government measures agreed last month, the ticket tax will be reduced to 58.06 euros ($67.43) per passenger for long-haul flights, from 70.83 euros.

Air traffic control fees will be cut by well over 10% by 2029, while easing security check regulation will allow for more efficient processes, the governing coalition has announced.

($1 = 0.8611 euros)

