Wingtech CFO Resigns Citing Personal Reasons Amid Company Losses

Wingtech CFO Resignation Details

AMSTERDAM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese electronics company Wingtech said in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing that its chief financial officer Zhang Yanru had resigned, citing personal reasons.

The filing was signed by Wingtech's board of directors and dated January 31, the day after the company said it would post a loss for 2025 as a result of losing control over its European computer chip-making subsidiary Nexperia. The forecast sparked a selloff in Wingtech's shares.

Nexperia's European production arm and its Chinese packaging and distribution arm have not been cooperating since Dutch government and court interventions in September and October.

Company's Financial Situation

The filing said the CFO's resignation would not impact Wingtech's operations. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Zhang for comment about her resignation.

A spokesperson for Wingtech said that Zhang is not a relative of Wingtech founder and former Nexperia CEO Zhang Xuezheng and declined further comment.

Nexperia declined to comment.

Legal Proceedings and Investigations

A Dutch court is due to rule by February 11 on whether to launch an investigation into alleged mismanagement at Nexperia, or whether to return control over the company to Wingtech.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexander Smith)