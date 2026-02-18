German railway booking systems hit by DDoS attack
Feb 18 (Reuters) - The booking and information systems for Germany's railway operator are back online for all customers after being disrupted by a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack on Tuesday, the railway said on Wednesday.
"Our countermeasures were effective in minimizing the impact on our customers," Deutsche Bahn wrote in a blog post, without elaborating on who might have been responsible.
Deutsche Bahn has previously been targeted by what German authorities suspect were acts of sabotage, including attackers cutting fibre optic cables and forcing rail traffic to a halt.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams, Editing by Linda Pasquini)
A Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal functioning of a targeted server, service, or network by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.
Cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks, which aim to access, change, or destroy sensitive information.
Deutsche Bahn is the German railway company, responsible for operating the majority of rail services in Germany, including passenger and freight transport.
Countermeasures are strategies or actions taken to prevent, mitigate, or respond to security threats and vulnerabilities within an organization's information systems.
A fiber optic cable is a type of cable that contains strands of glass fibers, which transmit data as pulses of light, allowing for high-speed data transmission over long distances.
