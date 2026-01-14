Bank of England Enhances Safeguards Against Non-Bank Failures

Ensuring Financial System Stability

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is making progress towards ensuring that the financial system is safe in the event of a collapse of an institution outside the traditional banking sector, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Wednesday.

Regulatory Considerations for Stablecoins

The British central bank is considering what failure arrangements are needed for important stablecoins and it still has to do more to ensure that firms and the BoE are ready to wind up a central counterparty safely, Ramsden said.

Adapting to Market Changes

"Looking ahead, it's important our resolution regime responds to changes in the financial system, including the growth of market-based finance and structural developments such as the introduction of new financial products," he said in the text of a speech he was due to give at King's College London.

