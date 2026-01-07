German foreign minister says he confident NATO will remain as is
German foreign minister says he confident NATO will remain as is
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Wednesday that he had no doubt that NATO's members remained united and was confident that the defence alliance would remain as it is.
"The United States stands by the defence of the alliance and also stands by its alliance with Europe," Wadephul told a joint press conference in Paris with his counterparts from India, France and Poland.
"I have not the slightest doubt that we stand together in the closest possible unity and that this alliance will remain exactly what it has always been: the most successful defence alliance in the world," he added.
(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Gareth Jones)
Financial stability refers to a condition where the financial system operates effectively, allowing for the smooth functioning of financial markets, institutions, and the economy as a whole.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category