Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
German business sentiment remained unchanged in January, with the Ifo business climate index steady at 87.6, contrary to analysts' expectations of a rise.
BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German business morale remained unchanged from the previous month in January, a survey showed on Monday.
The Ifo institute said its business climate index remained at 87.6 this month, the same as in December.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a slight rise to 88.2.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)
The Ifo Business Climate Index is a key economic indicator that measures the business sentiment in Germany. It reflects the current and future business conditions as perceived by executives in various sectors.
Business morale refers to the overall attitude, confidence, and satisfaction of employees and management within a company or sector. It can significantly impact productivity and economic performance.
