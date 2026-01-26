Finland Collaborates with EU and Baltic States to Boost Undersea Monitoring

HELSINKI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Finland’s Border Guard is setting up a maritime surveillance centre together with other Baltic Sea states and the European Commission for the protection of critical undersea infrastructure in the Gulf of Finland, it said on Monday.

"Competent authorities must have the capability and the authority to intervene in situations occurring in the territorial sea and the exclusive economic zone," it said in a statement.

The Baltic Sea region is on high alert after a string of power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and NATO has increased its Baltic Sea presence with frigates, aircraft and naval drones.

