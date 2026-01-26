Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
HELSINKI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Finland’s Border Guard is setting up a maritime surveillance centre together with other Baltic Sea states and the European Commission for the protection of critical undersea infrastructure in the Gulf of Finland, it said on Monday.
"Competent authorities must have the capability and the authority to intervene in situations occurring in the territorial sea and the exclusive economic zone," it said in a statement.
The Baltic Sea region is on high alert after a string of power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and NATO has increased its Baltic Sea presence with frigates, aircraft and naval drones.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Essi Lehto)
Maritime surveillance refers to the monitoring of maritime activities to ensure safety, security, and compliance with laws. It involves tracking vessels and monitoring undersea infrastructure.
Undersea infrastructure includes various installations such as power cables, gas pipelines, and telecommunications links that are located beneath the ocean, crucial for energy and communication.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe established for mutual defense against aggression.
Cybersecurity involves protecting computer systems, networks, and data from digital attacks, theft, and damage. It is essential for safeguarding sensitive information in various sectors.
