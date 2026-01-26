Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
EU countries approve a ban on Russian gas imports by 2027, overcoming opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, to reduce dependency post-Ukraine invasion.
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European Union countries on Monday gave their final approval to the bloc's plan to ban Russian gas imports by late 2027, allowing it to pass into law.
The policy makes legally-binding the EU's vow to cut ties with its former top gas supplier, nearly four years after Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Ministers from EU countries approved the law at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, although Slovakia and Hungary voted against.
Hungary said it would take the case to the European Court of Justice.
The ban was designed to be approved by a reinforced majority of countries, allowing it to overcome opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, who remain heavily reliant on Russian energy imports and want to maintain close ties with Moscow.
Under the agreement, the EU will halt Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas by 30 September 2027.
The law allows that deadline to shift to November 1 2027, at the latest, if a country is struggling to fill its gas storage caverns with non-Russian supply ahead of the winter heating season.
Russia supplied more than 40% of the EU's gas before the Ukraine war. That share dropped to around 13% in 2025, according to the latest available EU data.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Bart Meijer)
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for ease of storage and transport. It is used as a cleaner alternative to other fossil fuels.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) is the highest court in the European Union, ensuring EU law is interpreted and applied consistently across member states.
Explore more articles in the Finance category