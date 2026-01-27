France says G7 must rebuild trust, avoid unilateral measures

G7 Cooperation and Trust

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told his G7 counterparts on Tuesday that ties between the Group of Seven nations must be grounded in trust and joint solutions rather than unilateral measures, following recent threats by the Trump administration.

France's G7 presidency this year will focus on securing supplies of rare earths, supporting Ukraine and reducing world macro-economic imbalances, the finance ministry said after Lescure chaired a first meeting with G7 finance chiefs.

Relations between Washington and other G7 members have been strained by threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on European goods and his revived interest in purchasing Greenland.

Focus Areas for France's G7 Presidency

"Lescure stressed the importance of prioritizing dialogue and seeking common solutions rather than unilateral measures," the ministry said in a statement after the videoconference.

Challenges in G7 Relations

He also underlined the need to maintain relations based on trust and respect for common principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Leigh Thomas; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Alexandra Hudson)