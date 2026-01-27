Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
France's Lescure urges G7 nations to seek collaborative solutions over unilateral measures, focusing on rare earths and Ukraine support.
PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told his G7 counterparts on Tuesday that ties between the Group of Seven nations must be grounded in trust and joint solutions rather than unilateral measures, following recent threats by the Trump administration.
France's G7 presidency this year will focus on securing supplies of rare earths, supporting Ukraine and reducing world macro-economic imbalances, the finance ministry said after Lescure chaired a first meeting with G7 finance chiefs.
Relations between Washington and other G7 members have been strained by threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on European goods and his revived interest in purchasing Greenland.
"Lescure stressed the importance of prioritizing dialogue and seeking common solutions rather than unilateral measures," the ministry said in a statement after the videoconference.
He also underlined the need to maintain relations based on trust and respect for common principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Leigh Thomas; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Alexandra Hudson)
Macroeconomic imbalances refer to significant discrepancies in economic indicators, such as trade deficits or surpluses, which can affect a country's economic stability and growth.
International cooperation involves countries working together to address global challenges, enhance economic ties, and promote peace and security through collaborative efforts.
