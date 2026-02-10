France's Macron: FCAS fighter jet programme is not dead
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
French President Macron confirms the FCAS fighter jet program is ongoing, aiming for progress with Germany and Spain despite recent setbacks.
PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme was not dead and he hoped to discuss plans for progress on it soon with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
In December, sources told Reuters that a meeting between the French, German and Spanish defence ministers had failed to reach a breakthrough on rescuing the troubled programme, under which the countries would build a jet to replace France's Rafales and Germany and Spain's Eurofighters.
Asked in interviews with European newspapers including Le Monde and the Financial Times if the FCAS project was dead, Macron replied: "No".
"The French assessment is that FCAS is a very good project, and I have not heard a single German voice telling me that it is not a good project," Macron said in the interviews that were published on Tuesday.
He added that he hoped the FCAS project would advance.
($1 = 0.8403 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, plays a key role in advocating for the FCAS program and facilitating discussions among the participating countries.
Recent developments include a failed meeting among defense ministers from France, Germany, and Spain, which did not yield a breakthrough for the FCAS initiative.
The future prospects of the FCAS project depend on continued collaboration among the partner nations and advancements in technology and funding.
Explore more articles in the Finance category