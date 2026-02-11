France's Macron advocates for a single European energy market, grid
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
French President Macron calls for a unified European energy market and integrated grid, emphasizing the need for stable and competitive energy supply.
ANTWERP, Belgium, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday advocated for a single European energy market and for the construction of an integrated electricity grid.
"We must deliver a genuine energy union capable of providing stable, predictable and competitive energy to industry," he said in a speech in Antwerp, Belgium.
He said such as single energy market would require massive investment in energy grids and creating an integrated general grid.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Inti Landauro, editing by Bart Meijer)
